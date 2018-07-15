SPORTS

France wins second World Cup title in 4-2 victory against Croatia

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring on a penalty his side' second goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MOSCOW --
France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in a match briefly interrupted by an on-field protest during the second half that Russian punk band Pussy Riot later took credit for .

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the tournament for France and the team's fourth in the 65th minute, about 12 minutes after play resumed at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Mbappe, who is 19, is only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. Pele was 17 when he scored two goals for Brazil in the 1958 final.

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba also scored for the 1998 champions. Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic scored for Croatia.

Mandzukic also scored an own-goal, giving France the lead in the 18th minute.

Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock group that rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012, claimed responsibility for the second-half disruption on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cup
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
UNC's Larry Fedora says the game of football is 'under attack'
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More Sports
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News