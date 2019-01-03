From the USMNT to the Triangle. NCFC's next coach excited for new challenge

It's not a typical career path, from head coach of the US Men's National Team to boss of a non-playoff United Soccer League club, but Dave Sarachan sees plenty of possibility here in the Triangle.Sarachan says he weighed three factors in deciding to take the job: People, place and project. Given his previous trips to the area, knowledge of the facilities and his subsequent meetings with NCFC leadership, Sarachan decided that the opportunity here checked all three.His last visit had been in March, when he led the USMNT to a 1-0 friendly victory over Paraguay at WakeMed Soccer Park. "It stuck with me" Sarachan said Thursday.For NCFC owner Steve Malik and President/GM Curt Johnson, hiring Sarachan was a relative no-brainer. He topped their list from the start, but the team eventually weighed over 50 candidates for the job, which certainly explains the length of time it took to make the hire. Once Sarachan agreed though, the decision-making process was over.With 40 years experience in coaching Sarachan has been a part of championships at basically every level of US Soccer, from college to MLS to even the world stage. That experience and winning pedigree is what made him the top candidate. Now he's got the job, and the process of building a winning roster begins.