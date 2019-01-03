SPORTS

From the USMNT to the Triangle. NCFC's next coach excited for new challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina FC introduces Dave Sarachan as new coach.

By
It's not a typical career path, from head coach of the US Men's National Team to boss of a non-playoff United Soccer League club, but Dave Sarachan sees plenty of possibility here in the Triangle.

Sarachan says he weighed three factors in deciding to take the job: People, place and project. Given his previous trips to the area, knowledge of the facilities and his subsequent meetings with NCFC leadership, Sarachan decided that the opportunity here checked all three.

His last visit had been in March, when he led the USMNT to a 1-0 friendly victory over Paraguay at WakeMed Soccer Park. "It stuck with me" Sarachan said Thursday.

For NCFC owner Steve Malik and President/GM Curt Johnson, hiring Sarachan was a relative no-brainer. He topped their list from the start, but the team eventually weighed over 50 candidates for the job, which certainly explains the length of time it took to make the hire. Once Sarachan agreed though, the decision-making process was over.

With 40 years experience in coaching Sarachan has been a part of championships at basically every level of US Soccer, from college to MLS to even the world stage. That experience and winning pedigree is what made him the top candidate. Now he's got the job, and the process of building a winning roster begins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssoccerRaleighCaryDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
Zion Williamson, Grant Williams, RJ Barrett, Rui Hachimura top early Wooden Watch
Tar Heels surge past Harvard in second half
UNC's Sterling Manley to miss game vs. Harvard due to knee soreness
More Sports
Top Stories
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in election meddling
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare
34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
Show More
Nancy Pelosi of California elected House speaker
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
Mystery illness takes teen's sense of sight, taste, smell
More News