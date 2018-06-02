SPORTS

Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since 2002

EMBED </>More Videos

Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since '02 (WTVD)

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fuquay-Varina baseball team is the 2018 state champion.

The Bengals defeated Ardrey Kell in a best-of-three game series to claim the title.

Fuquay lost to the Knights in game one on Friday night but battled back to win game two and three.

It is the first baseball title for the Bengals since 2002.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsportshigh school sports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News