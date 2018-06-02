Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since 2002

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --The Fuquay-Varina baseball team is the 2018 state champion.
The Bengals defeated Ardrey Kell in a best-of-three game series to claim the title.
Fuquay lost to the Knights in game one on Friday night but battled back to win game two and three.
It is the first baseball title for the Bengals since 2002.
Fuquay-Varina baseball wins the state title for the first time since 2002. Congratulations @fvhsbengals @FuquayVarinaHS #ABC11 https://t.co/tITq1XeVsp— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 3, 2018