Fuquay survives and advances with a 21-19 win over Wakefield. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/f1kbYPylpO — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 17, 2018

Fuquay-Varina‚Äôs season continues next week taking on Wake Forest. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SngdsNYICz — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 17, 2018

Fuquay-Varina beat Wakefield 21-19 in ABC11's Game of the Week.Fuquay will be taking on Wake Forest next week.