Furious rally falls short, No. 17 State loses at Wake Forest, 71-67

The Wolfpack fell to 2-2 in the conference. (Chuck Burton)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest blew a 22-point lead before recovering in time to top No. 17 North Carolina State 71-67 on Tuesday.

Graduate transfer Torry Johnson added 11 points for the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included a critical jumper with 1:19 left in a one-point game, along with two free throws with 13.3 seconds left that helped the Demon Deacons (barely) survive a wild night in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest led 42-27 at halftime, and then 51-29 with a flurry out of the break. But the Wolfpack (14-3, 2-2) made a move with 15 straight points to get back in it, and then fought all the way back to tie it at 58 on Devon Daniels' floater with 7:46 left.



Torin Dorn had 18 points for N.C. State, while C.J. Bryce added 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Point guard Markell Johnson didn't travel with the team after taking a hard fall during a win against Pittsburgh. And the Wolfpack looked out of sorts early by launching a lot of 3-pointers while failing to force the Demon Deacons into turnovers.

The Wolfpack looked much sharper in their desperate comeback, but couldn't come up with a play or two more to steal this one.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were positioned to celebrate, and then staring down a soul-crushing collapse before finding away to hang on. It was a desperately needed win for Danny Manning's club.

UP NEXT

N.C. State visits Notre Dame on Saturday.

Wake Forest visits No. 9 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
