Game of the Week: Leesville Road dominates Garner, eyes Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two steps away from playing for a state title, Leesville Road left no doubt in a convincing 41-7 win against Garner in Friday night's ABC11 Game of the Week.It was the defense that set the tone early, with Derrell Gray Jr. intercepting a pass and returning it for a score to get Leesville Road out in front.Defensive lineman Tylik Caine also got in on the action, scooping up a Garner fumble and rumbling for another Leesville Road touchdown."It's just something that means more than just playoffs to us, it's just like a family," Caine said. "We want to stay together for as long as we can."The Pride defense wasn't done, accounting for a third touchdown when David Sohn picked off a Garner pass at the 2-yard-line and returned it 98 yards for the score."We're going to continue to keep this thing rolling," said Pride receiver Noah Burnette, who had a TD grab. "It's just one of those things, we 're going to turn it on, people that have been doubting us from Day 1 and say we play down to our competition, and I think these last two games we've showed what we can do."Unbeaten Leesville Road now gets a semifinal matchup against three-time defending state champion Wake Forest.And another chance to show what they can do.