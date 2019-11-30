Sports

Game of the Week: Leesville Road dominates Garner, eyes Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two steps away from playing for a state title, Leesville Road left no doubt in a convincing 41-7 win against Garner in Friday night's ABC11 Game of the Week.

It was the defense that set the tone early, with Derrell Gray Jr. intercepting a pass and returning it for a score to get Leesville Road out in front.

Defensive lineman Tylik Caine also got in on the action, scooping up a Garner fumble and rumbling for another Leesville Road touchdown.

"It's just something that means more than just playoffs to us, it's just like a family," Caine said. "We want to stay together for as long as we can."

The Pride defense wasn't done, accounting for a third touchdown when David Sohn picked off a Garner pass at the 2-yard-line and returned it 98 yards for the score.

"We're going to continue to keep this thing rolling," said Pride receiver Noah Burnette, who had a TD grab. "It's just one of those things, we 're going to turn it on, people that have been doubting us from Day 1 and say we play down to our competition, and I think these last two games we've showed what we can do."

Unbeaten Leesville Road now gets a semifinal matchup against three-time defending state champion Wake Forest.

And another chance to show what they can do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgarnerraleighhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier holds vigil at site of Raleigh shooting
Fayetteville welcomes Christmas with A Dickens Holiday
Woman injured after crashing car into Fayetteville light pole
19,000 chickens die in Moore County farm fire
Raeford hospital on overnight lockdown after shooting victim arrives
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Raleigh retailers gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Show More
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach dies
Video shows Chicago officer body slam man to ground during arrest
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals
More TOP STORIES News