Game of the Week: Orange at Riverside

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Riverside High School played host to Orange High School in the ABC11 Game of the Week on Friday.

Riverside looked to remain unbeaten at home this season. The Pirates came into the game with a 3-1 record.

Orange was looking to improve on their 1-2 start.



Riverside struck first, tkaing a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.

The Panthers responded, coming back to grab a 13-6 lead, but Riverside answered with a touchdown an a two-point conversion to regain a 14-13 lead at halftime.

