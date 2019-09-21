Sports

Game of the Week: Riverside wins against Orange, 28-21

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Riverside High School took home the win to a 28-21 game Friday night in the ABC11 Game of the Week on Friday.

Riverside looked to remain unbeaten at home this season. The Pirates came into the game with a 3-1 record.

Orange was looking to improve on their 1-2 start.



Riverside struck first, taking a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.

The Panthers responded, coming back to grab a 13-6 lead, but Riverside answered with a touchdown an a two-point conversion to regain a 14-13 lead at halftime.

