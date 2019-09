I have to say the hospitality at @RolesvilleRams was second to none. Thank you for having us! #ABC11GOTW @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BzErF7EjRW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 14, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Rolesville students are pumped for Friday night football

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville High School cruised to a 61-0 win against South Garner on Friday night.The Rams put this one away early, leading 41-0 at the half.Defense helped set the tone as an interception returned for a touchdown put Rolesville up 13-0.The Titans, who have a fledgling program, were simply not able to respond.The Rams improved to 4-0.