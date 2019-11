EMBED >More News Videos Wake Forest High School retired Bryce Love's jersey on Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Game of the Week pitted the Cougars against a hungry pack of Huskies; Wake Forest proved their dominance as the NAC 6 champions with a 10-1 win.Wake Forest hosted the Heritage Huskies for Senior Night.Noah Douglas hits Khalil Watson for a 26-yard touchdown, 7-0 Cougars.Second-quarter handoffs going to Chris Moore who takes it 53-yards to the touchdown zone, 21-0 Wake Forest.Heritage comes in with Walker Harris and passes off to Heritage to Witt Cain for a 17-yard score 28-14 at the break.In the second half, the Cougars then cruise to a 52-26 victory.