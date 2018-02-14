SPORTS

Garner institution Eddie Gray ready for retirement

EMBED </>More Videos

Eddie Gray is retiring as basketball coach at Garner.

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner High School's Eddie Gray enters his last playoff run as a high school coach. He plans to step away after helping scores of student-athletes through football and basketball.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Almost three decades ago, Gray put Garner basketball on the map (with the help of UNC star Donald Williams). Some 513 (and counting) wins later, Gray is ready to change course. He'll still teach history part-time at Garner High School.



The Trojans have been an annual force under Gray. An 18th league title was just wrapped up, and Garner has a legitimate shot at what would be the school's second state championship.

More than wins and losses, Gray, who graduated from Garner in 1970, will be remembered for his ability to connect with the thousands of youngsters he's helped through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswake county schoolswake county newshigh school sportsretirementGarnerWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News