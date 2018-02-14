Garner institution Eddie Gray ready for retirement

Really enjoyed chatting with Garner legend Eddie Gray. Trojans have Middle Creek to start the playoffs tonight @Garner_HS. Grays last ride as coach pic.twitter.com/okJXLdf6mH — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 14, 2018

Garner High School's Eddie Gray enters his last playoff run as a high school coach. He plans to step away after helping scores of student-athletes through football and basketball.Almost three decades ago, Gray put Garner basketball on the map (with the help of UNC star Donald Williams). Some 513 (and counting) wins later, Gray is ready to change course. He'll still teach history part-time at Garner High School.The Trojans have been an annual force under Gray. An 18th league title was just wrapped up, and Garner has a legitimate shot at what would be the school's second state championship.More than wins and losses, Gray, who graduated from Garner in 1970, will be remembered for his ability to connect with the thousands of youngsters he's helped through the years.