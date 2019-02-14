SPORTS

Gorecki overcomes adversity to become go-to player for Blue Devils

EMBED </>More Videos

Haley Gorecki has overcome a lot of adversity to become a leader for Duke.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In a lost season for Duke, Haley Gorecki is one of the top scorers in the ACC.

"Being able to be a leader for this team means a lot to me," Gorecki said.

Gorecki is coming off a season-high 26 points against Syracuse, making her one of the Blue Devils go-to players.

Carrying a team is remarkable considering for the last couple of years it was hard for Gorecki to carry herself because of numerous injuries.

"I never doubted myself," Gorecki said. "I think that comes from my teammates and my coaches always having my back and just giving me that confidence every day."

The redshirt junior missed most of her first three years after multiple hip surgeries.

"She worked extremely hard in her rehab to get back," said Coach Joanne P. McCallie. "It's great to see her playing full and being aggressive."

Gorecki's college career was slow out of the gate but now she's on the fast track to the top of the league.

"She's one of a kind. Players like Haley don't come around as often," McCallie said. "They have a confidence that sort of blends with the humble and it's a great blend. She's definitely a performer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilswomen athletesgood sportsDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Clemson's Dabo Swinney thinks Duke's Zion Williamson could even play QB
After historic rally, No. 2 Duke resets for NC State
No. 8 North Carolina on the rebound at Wake Forest
Road warrior Hurricanes back home to face Oilers
More Sports
Top Stories
Garner man shot by deputy after Walgreens shooting charged with attempted murder
Unsealed documents reveal new information in Hania Aguilar case
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh
Knightdale pastor pledges to forgive after thief makes off with mobile church
The Latest: House passes border bill, sends to Trump's desk
Jet ski blunder leaves Porsche partially submerged in harbor
3 living donors give cystic fibrosis patient the gift of life
Show More
Historic Blockade Runner hotel reopens in Wilmington after Hurricane Florence
Fayetteville State University police officer accused of shooting wife
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
NC State basketball player arrested, charged with hitting woman in face
$1.5B lottery jackpot remains unclaimed; SC could lose out on millions
More News