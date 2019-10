Enloe wins 41-35 for its first win of the season pic.twitter.com/gba7cxfYd7 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 12, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Enloe Eagles got their first win of the season against the Broughton Capitals.Broughton hosting the Eagles Friday night for homecoming. By the first-quarter Broughton was up 7-0.By the second quarter, Enloe led the game 28-21.Enloe starts the half off with a touchdown 35-21.Eagles then went on to win the game 42- 35.