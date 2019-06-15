Sports

Gov. Cooper celebrates Canes playoff run at governor's mansion

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes celebrated their Stanley Cup playoff run with a reception at the governor's mansion hosted by Gov. Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper.

"We wanted to tell them what joy this season brought to us," Cooper said. "North Carolina is a hockey state. Raleigh is a hockey town. We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to go to these games."

The Hurricanes were represented by President and General Manager Don Waddell and head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Some lucky Canes fans also joined in the fun.

Brind'Amour thanked the team's fans for propelling the Canes through the playoffs.

"It's something special in North Carolina. The people here are phenomenal," Brind'Amour said. "We have the loudest building in the National Hockey League. That's special, and it does matter. Our guys feed off it."
