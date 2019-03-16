Sports

'NC is the heart of the ACC:' Gov. Roy Cooper talks about the return of the ACC tournament to NC

EMBED <>More Videos

'NC is the heart of the ACC:' Gov. Roy Cooper talks about the return of the ACC tournament to NC

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper talked with ABC11 about the ACC Tournament being back in North Carolina. The tournament is being held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, the home of the Charlotte Hornets.

"It's a great thing for the ACC tournament to be back in North Carolina," Cooper said. "Having repealed HB2, we've had a lot of business and entertainment and sports come back to our state."



Cooper also said he thinks North Carolina is the home of college basketball and is happy to see the talent of the ACC back in the state.

"This is just a great event," he said. "North Carolina is the heart of the ACC, and it's perfect for this tournament to be back here."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecollege basketballroy cooper
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
Additional arrest made in Southern Pines bust, cocaine, meth and guns seized
Spring Lake residents continue clean up 6 months after Florence
Vigil held in Cary to remember New Zealand terror attack victims
The serial rapist and killer who terrorized Raleigh in the 1990s
Lack of contractors slows Florence recovery on NC coast
Show More
Fayetteville driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist
Tobacco Road Marathon runners to raise over $1M for charity
Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment
Graphic images spray painted on Raleigh's Enloe High School
Woman's sister ends up being perfect match for stem cell transplant
More TOP STORIES News