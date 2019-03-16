'NC is the heart of the ACC:' Gov. Roy Cooper talks about the return of the ACC tournament to NC

Tonight I talked with Gov. Roy Cooper about the #ACCTourney being back in North Carolina. Hear from him tonight on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/XjspP3Zs1K — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper talked with ABC11 about the ACC Tournament being back in North Carolina. The tournament is being held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, the home of the Charlotte Hornets."It's a great thing for the ACC tournament to be back in North Carolina," Cooper said. "Having repealed HB2, we've had a lot of business and entertainment and sports come back to our state."Cooper also said he thinks North Carolina is the home of college basketball and is happy to see the talent of the ACC back in the state."This is just a great event," he said. "North Carolina is the heart of the ACC, and it's perfect for this tournament to be back here."