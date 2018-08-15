SPORTS

Governor Cooper honors NC Courage

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Cooper honors the International Champions Carolina Courage

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper made August 15 an official day to recognize the excellence of the NC Courage soccer team.

The Courage earned their trip to the Governor's house by winning the International Champions Cup in Miami last month, after taking out heavily favored Lyon of France 1-0 thanks to Heather O'Reilly's first-half goal.

That mythical world championship was a pretty sweet trophy to bring home, but it's the Courage's NWSL dominance that's been their hallmark this season.

Paul Riley's team has gone wire to wire, their superiority never once in question, in wrapping up a second straight NWSL Shield as the regular season champions.

All that remains is to grab a second NWSL Championship.

The NC Courage came up just short last year in the championship game.

Nothing short of another trophy will suffice this year, but today there was no pressure.

Just fun and celebration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssoccerroy cooperRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Barnwell: Building the perfect 53-man NFL roster ... under the $177 million cap
Duke's Zion Williamson slams one incredible dunk
Larry Fedora reacts to local high schools dropping football
Quinn Cook excels in NBA, treats mom to new ride
More Sports
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
Cooper vs. Republicans: Lawsuit puts voters in middle of power struggle
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
Show More
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
NC State football team makes dreams come true
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
More News