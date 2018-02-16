A growing coalition of social media users wants just that and is asking ESPN to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coach Aaron Feis at this year's ESPYs.
Feis, who also worked as a security guard for the school, was fatally shot shielding students from gunfire, according to multiple eyewitness accounts. He was one of seventeen students and faculty members killed during that violent Feb. 14 rampage in Parkland, Florida.
One tweet petitioning the network to recognize Feis has received more than 60,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.
Dear @espn, I’d like to nominate Parkland High School Football Coach Aaron Fies for the 2018 @ESPYS Arthur Ashe Courage Award.— Henry Mack III (@HMack3) February 15, 2018
Others, including the school's football program, have followed suit, with some also recommending that slain athletic director and head wrestling coach Chris Hixon also be honored.
@ESPN please nominate Coach Aaron Feis, our fallen hometown HERO during the MSD school shooting for 2018 @ESPYS Arthur Ashe Courage Award— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 16, 2018
I apologize for the previous misspelling of the hero’s name, as well as excluding another.— Henry Mack III (@HMack3) February 15, 2018
Coach Aaron Feis & Athletic Director Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida BOTH should be recipients of the 2018 Arthur Ashe Courage Award @ESPYS @espn
@espn make Aaron Feis your Arthur Ashe recipient this year. Died to save the lives of kids...that’s a “profile in courage”.— Josh McBelichick (@my20throwndown) February 16, 2018
#ParklandStrong @MSDEagles Aaron Feis will be remembered as a selfless man and a true hero. @ESPN please nominate @MSDEagles Coach Feis, our fallen hometown #HERO during the MSD school shooting for 2018 @ESPYS Arthur Ashe Courage Award pic.twitter.com/JgbN4vTnp3— Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) February 16, 2018
For more than two decades, ESPN has presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to a public figure, often in the sports world, who demonstrated "strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost." Past recipients include Muhammad Ali, Robin Roberts, the Kabul girls' soccer team, Billie Jean King, Michael Sam and the Flight 93 passengers.
ESPN has not yet responded to a request for comment about the social media movement.
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.