Knightdale CrossFit gym owner with cerebral palsy to host fundraiser for Special Olympics of North Carolina

By
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly one year since Steph Hammerman opened Hammer Driven Fitness -- her CrossFit gym in Knightdale.

Since that time, she's made national headlines as Nike's first adaptive training athlete.

Now, the thriving entrepreneur is focusing on raising funds for the Special Olympics of North Carolina (SONC).

She is hosting a special workout day on Saturday, July 20, to raise money for SONC.

Saturday's Workout of the Day for Inclusion 2019 has a $30 registration fee. All of the registration fees made will go to the Special Olympics of North Carolina. Hammerman asks that participants arrive at 8:15 a.m.

"I'm super passionate about fitness and super passionate about helping people change their lives," Hammerman told ABC11 before one of her CrossFit classes.

Eric Fitzgerald is one of the athletes participating in the workout of the day. He said the event is close to his heart because brother is a Special Olympics athlete.

"It actually led me to be a special education teacher right here in Wake County," Fitzgerald said in between lifting sets

Special Olympics can become expensive for counties when travel and uniforms are considered.

Hammerman said she hopes the fundraiser will raise money, but will also unite the athletes.

"Not only do we focus on everyday athletes, but we also focus on adaptive athletes," Hammerman said. "So it's really nice to know that we bring that link together and to know we're helping in the process."
