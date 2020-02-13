Cape Fear Christian Academy baseball player collapses during practice

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A varsity Cape Fear Christian Academy baseball player suffered a life-threatening medical emergency after collapsing on the field during practice Thursday afternoon.The academy's headmaster said the high school player collapsed around 4 p.m. during the team's practice.The school's baseball coach Priebe and Harnett County EMS rushed the player to an out of town hospital."God had the right people at the right place at the right time..." Karen Parker, the school's headmaster said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to the player, his family, his friends and the medical community as they address this emergency."The school has not released an update on the player's condition.The family has since been notified.