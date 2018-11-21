Hawaii heartache: No. 1 Duke's rally falls short in loss to Gonzaga

It's a pretty impossible standard to live up to when you're labeled unbeatable after your first game of the season. Such was the situation for Duke after that immolation of Kentucky at the Champion's Classic.Just today, ESPN was prominently featuring a video on its website where former Blue Devil Jay Williams was arguing that this year's team could beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. The merits of his argument aside, that kind of hyperbole is eventually going to come back and bite you, even if you're not the ones propagating it.The Blue Devils are of course beatable. We know that now because that's exactly what Gonzaga did on Wednesday, 89-87, in the championship game of the Maui Invitational.From the start, it seemed Duke had no answer for Gonzaga's offensive execution. The Zags cut them to ribbons off the ball-screen, off of dribble drive, off of basically every kind of offense you can run. A furious second-half rally by the 5-1 Blue Devils came up just short.It's a testament to Mark Few's club first and foremost of course; they were brilliant. Beyond executing to near perfection to get open shots, they hit most of them, including several circus attempts you'd normally only see in practice. Rui Hachimura is brilliant and was the best player in the game. Josh Perkins, Zach Norvell Jr., and the supporting cast play their roles to a tee.Only down the stretch did Gonzaga falter. The No. 3 Bulldogs (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett's drive on the game's final play and a putback attempt was knocked away.Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke's unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.Duke's primary issue in this one-and-done era has been its defense. While this year's team had been largely excellent so far this year in that department, the Zags perhaps popped the balloon a little. It was easy for them. To Duke's credit, they kept fighting in this game, but every comeback attempt was largely blunted by their inability to get defensive stops.Perfection in Maui is no longer a thing for Duke -- the Blue Devils were 17-0 there. Perfection this season can be put aside as well. Probably for the best, too. These guys are mortal after all. They can now spend the rest of the season showing that they're just highly superior mortals when it comes to playing basketball.