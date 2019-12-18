Sports

Highway marker honoring Native American athlete is missing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) -- A highway marker in North Carolina honoring a Native American Olympic gold medalist has gone missing, officials say.

The marker honoring James "Jim" Francis Thorpe was reportedly still at its post in Rocky Mount as of last week, news outlets report, citing a state news release. The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is now asking for the public's help in recovering the marker, according to the statement.

RELATED: Historical markers disappearing too fast for North Carolina to replace

Thorpe was born on an Oklahoma reservation in 1888 and became a professional baseball player in 1909 when he joined the Rocky Mount Railroaders in North Carolina, according to the state's website about the marker. He also played professional football and was a standout in track and field, winning gold medals in the pentathlon and the decathlon at the Olympics in Stockholm three years later, it says. It was then that he was declared the "greatest athlete in the world" by the King of Sweden. A town in Pennsylvania is named after him.

Thorpe later lost his gold medals after word spread that he had played minor league baseball, effectively removing his amateur status during the Olympic games. Decades later, the International Society of Olympic Historians added Thorpe's name to the list of athletes crowned at the 1912 games. But the official record was never modified to show his winnings, meaning the falsely elevated runners-up are still listed as medal winners, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

RELATED: Why there's no historical marker for one of the date's immortalized on the North Carolina flag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrocky mountolympicshistorynorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 displaced days before Christmas in Fayetteville apartment fire
Wake teachers to get emergency pay raise
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
Hundreds march in Raleigh ahead of historic House impeachment vote
Threat of violence made against Western Harnett High
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $372M jackpot
Show More
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
'Santa Cam' donates more than $115K to schools, children
Durham Police warn of package thefts in 'Grinch' PSA
4 charged in downtown Durham shooting incidents
Fayetteville detective desperate for kidney donor
More TOP STORIES News