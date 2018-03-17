SPORTS

HISTORY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia, 74-54 in NCAA tournament opener

EMBED </>More Videos

IT WASN'T EVEN CLOSE: UMBC stuns Virginia in NCAA Tournament (KTRK)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
It finally happened - a 16 ousting a 1 in March Madness.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the college basketball world by pulling off the most shocking upset in men's NCAA tournament history, hammering Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed.

Virginia entered the NCAA tournament as tourney favorites - the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition.

UMBC shocked the sports world, becoming the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed Friday night.



And really, who was UMBC anyway - a team most glanced over, or simply didn't know when they filled out their NCAA bracket?

But UMBC didn't just beat Virginia, it dominated throughout the second half. Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points and the Retreivers cruised to an easy victory before racing off the floor together in their yellow-and-black uniforms with one finger pointed toward the sky.



"These are the moments that you dream of," Lyles said.

Chaminade's 77-72 stunner over Ralph Sampson and then No. 1-ranked Cavaliers in 1982 in Hawaii was generally considered the most remarkable upset in college basketball history. But that was the regular season.



This came when it mattered the most - in the NCAA tournament.


The Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and the nation's top-ranked defense couldn't contain the American East Conference champions who won their conference tournament at the buzzer.

"Unbelievable - it's really all you can say," UMBC coach Ryan Odom said.



The 74 points were the most Virginia had allowed this year. Virginia had allowed just 54.3 points per game this season, the fewest in the nation.



Lyles was the catalyst.

He diced up Virginia's defense in the second half, getting to the hole easily on six different occasions and making easy layups. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as UMBC built a 16-point lead.



Lyles finished with 23 of his points in the second half and Joe Sherburne finished with 14 points.

The game was tied at halftime, but the Retrievers came out confident and motivated in the second half and built a double-digit lead that Virginia could never erase.

Sherburne was huge early in the second half and made believers out of everyone.

He scored on an and-1 drive and then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key after a behind-the-back pass from KJ Maura. After Virginia made a foul shot, the shifty 5-foot-8, 140-pound Maura drove the lane for an uncontested layup.

UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) drives past Virginia's Devon Hall (0) during the second half.


A Tony Bennett timeout couldn't stop the bleeding, as Lyles hit two more 3's and Sherburne hit one more to extend UMBC's lead to 14 with 14:57 left in the game. Lyles was fouled on a 3-point shot and suddenly the Retrievers led by 16.

A corner 3-pointer and a layup off a fastbreak by Arkel Lamer gave UMBC its biggest lead at 67-48. From there, the party was on as chants of "UMBC" rang through the arena.



It was yet another early exit for the Cavaliers in a season that seemed to hold so much promise.

BIG PICTURE:

UMBC: Despite being undersized and unknown, they shocked the world and made history with an epic game.

Virginia: This isn't the first time Virginia has struggled as the No. 1 seed. The Cavaliers trailed by five at halftime in 2014 to Coastal Carolina but went on to win 70-59.

ONE OTHER TIME

In 1998, the No. 16 seed Harvard women beat top-ranked Stanford on the Cardinal's home floor.

UP NEXT

UMBC: Will face No. 9 seed Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmarch madnessNCAACharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News