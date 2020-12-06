NC State Wolfpack

Hockman, defense carry N.C. State over Georgia Tech, 23-13

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims escapes from North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH -- Bailey Hockman threw for 309 yards and Ricky Person and Zonovan Knight each ran for a touchdown as North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 23-13 in its regular-season finale Saturday.

The win was the fourth straight for the Wolfpack (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), marking the first time it has closed out the regular season with four straight wins since 2008.


Hockman started slow, completing only one of his first six passes. He gradually settled in, completing 10 of his next 11 for 143 yards while engineering four consecutive first-half scoring drives. He ultimately completed 23 of 36 passes to nine receivers en route to his second straight 300-yard passing game.

Despite outgaining N.C. State 412-397, Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5) couldn't convert in Wolfpack territory. Jeff Sims completed 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Mason also chipped in with 99 rushing yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets drove into N.C. State territory on five consecutive possessions between the second and fourth quarters. But after scoring its lone touchdown on the first of those drives, Georgia Tech settled for two field goals and turned the ball over on downs twice.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's defense struggled at times throughout the season, but has started to round into form during its win streak. Georgia Tech managed to move the ball well Saturday, but N.C. State made the stops it needed.


MCNEILL'S FINAL HOME GAME

Among the 15 players honored during N.C. State's pregame senior day ceremony was Alim McNeill, who announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that he'll forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The nation's highest-graded Power 5 defender entering Saturday according to Pro Football Focus, McNeil has posted 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in his career.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh on Thursday night in a game that was initially scheduled for Nov. 14, but was moved because of coronavirus-related issues on both teams.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack awaits its bowl destination.
