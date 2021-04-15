Former Holly Springs, NC State star Carlos Rodon throws no-hitter with MLB's Chicago White Sox

MLB pitcher Carlos Rodon, who threw a no-hitter Wednesday night, pitched in high school and college in North Carolina.
Rodon was a star baseball player at Holly Springs High School. He lead his team to a state championship his senior year in 2011.
Rodon was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers that same year, but instead decided to attend North Carolina State University.
With the Wolfpack, Rodon continued to thrive. He helped NCSU reach the College World Series in 2013 for only the second time in program history.
In 2014, he was drafted in the first round by the Chicago White Sox. In 2015 and 2016, Rodon saw some early success. However, from 2017 to 2019 he spent a lot of time injured.
In 2019, Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm.
The White Sox non-tendered Rodon in 2020--meaning they ended his contract. Shortly thereafter, Rodon re-signed with the White Sox.
"They knew I had something to prove," Rodon told ESPN. "They knew I was hungry. ... I'm blessed to be able to play this game. I was non-tendered. A lot of people were out on me. It's a special moment, and a lot of people should be proud because they helped me do this."
On Wednesday, Rodon was two outs away from throwing a perfect game--a game where nobody even reaches base for the other team.
However, with one out in the 9th inning, one of Rodon's sliders got away from him and hit Roberto Perez in the foot. Rodon was then able to get a strikeout and groundout to finish his first MLB no-hitter.
