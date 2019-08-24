Sports

Holly Springs opens football season with 48-14 win vs. Athens Drive

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the violent storms moving through the area. Others will be played Saturday.

But in Holly Springs on Friday, kickoff was moved to 4 p.m. and the Golden Hawks soared past Athens Drive 48-18 in the opener for both schools.

Holly Springs jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back, leading 34-15 at halftime.




The Jaguars fought back, scoring on a short rushing touchdown and converting the 2-point attempt to make it 20-8, but the Golden Hawks responded with a third-quarter touchdown pass to extend the lead.

The game was called because of the threat of lightning at the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter.

"First game, confident of course, but want to keep getting better, of course," Holly Springs quarterback Brock Wills said. "You know these first three games are an evaluation for us of where we want to be."

The ABC11 Game of the Week, Cary at Southeast Raleigh, will be played Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighholly springshigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Humiliating': Raleigh homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
'Unimaginable:' Family grieves for Fayetteville man found dead in ravine crash
Festivals will mean closed roads, big crowds in downtown Raleigh
Storms soak Raleigh, Durham, play havoc with weekend events
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
Parents meet woman who received son's organs at Duke Hospital
Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns
Show More
Morrisville woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
K-9 helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane armed robbery
Is your mosquito spray killing pollinators like butterflies?
Durham DA affirms no charges in 2018 death of NCCU student
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
More TOP STORIES News