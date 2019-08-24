Holly Springs opens football season with 48-14 win vs. Athens Drive

Touchdown Holly Springs 7-0 lead over Athens Driver with 6:24 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/lJ6RcwIPZy — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 23, 2019

Another TD for the Golden Hawks extends their lead 14-0 pic.twitter.com/PJW9WS56Ie — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 23, 2019

Our #ABC11GOTW got postponed to tomorrow at 3 p.m. but we’re at Holly Springs for their matchup with Athens Drive. Live report coming up on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/npeGj1YXXG — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 23, 2019

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the violent storms moving through the area. Others will be played Saturday.But in Holly Springs on Friday, kickoff was moved to 4 p.m. and the Golden Hawks soared past Athens Drive 48-18 in the opener for both schools.Holly Springs jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back, leading 34-15 at halftime.The Jaguars fought back, scoring on a short rushing touchdown and converting the 2-point attempt to make it 20-8, but the Golden Hawks responded with a third-quarter touchdown pass to extend the lead.The game was called because of the threat of lightning at the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter."First game, confident of course, but want to keep getting better, of course," Holly Springs quarterback Brock Wills said. "You know these first three games are an evaluation for us of where we want to be."The ABC11 Game of the Week, Cary at Southeast Raleigh, will be played Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m.