Holly Springs star Kadin Shedrick volunteers time with special needs hoops league

In 2015, Michael Shoor and his then-fiancée, Laura, started the Spirit League. The goal was to help provide teens and young adults with special needs a place to play basketball year-round.

Almost four years later, the league has close to 45 players and meets a couple of times a month at two locations in Apex and Wake Forest.

Michael Shoor said "you can't fool these kids. They want to be coached."

All levels of ability are welcome. That includes those with hearing and visual impairments, players in wheelchairs, on the autism spectrum and other challenges.

In time, some athletes are able to take leadership roles in the program.



A lot of local athletes serve as volunteers, including Holly Springs basketball star and soon-to-be University of Virginia player Kadin Shedrick.

He has gotten to know many of the participants throughout the year and the support goes both ways.

"Just seeing all the smiles on the kids' faces," Shedrick said. "We love them, they love us. It's so much fun and we really enjoy doing it."

Shoor is appreciative of Shedrick's involvement.

"Kadin just has a great heart and just enjoys being around our athletes," Shoor said.

In a couple of weeks, the 6-10 Shedrick will join the defending NCAA national champions in Charlottesville.
