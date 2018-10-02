Julia Napoli, an eighth-grader at Gray's Creek Middle School, is making history.Napoli is the first girl to make the middle school football team. She was one of 40 to make the team; about 52 players tried out.Napoli has always loved football. She began playing in fourth grade during recess. From there she wrote a story about a girl playing football and made that story a reality this year."She's very determined and she's got the mindset of if you tell me I can't, I'm going to do it just to prove it to you that I can," her mother, Jen Napoli said.Coach Dante Murphy said he sees her playing either receiver or safety."She's an athlete," Murphy said. "We didn't take into account that she was a girl or a boy ... she showed that she could be a Bruin."The Bruins' first game is Thursday, October 4.Napoli said she hopes to inspire other young girls to play football.