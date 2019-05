HOUSTON, Texas (WTVD) -- Sunday evening, Houston Texans star player J.J. Watt tweeted that he is officially engaged to girlfriend and Houston Dash player, Kealia Ohai.Ohai, who played soccer at UNC-Chapel Hill from 2010 to 2013, also scored the single winning goal in the final match of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.Watt tweeted several romantic photos of the big moment, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"