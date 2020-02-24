Sports

Kobe Bryant memorial: How to watch the celebration of life service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

LOS ANGELES (WTVD) -- The memorial service for NBA All-star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be held on Monday, February 24.

You can watch the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" memorial service live on abc11.com and in the ABC11 app at 1 p.m. ET.

Kobe and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar two weeks ago.

Kobe Bryant's death felt by basketball fans in North Carolina

The memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

So many people are expected to be at the event that Los Angeles Police Department asked people without tickets to the event to avoid the area. The event will not air on televisions outside the arena in order to discourage people from congregating outside.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about coping with Kobe Bryant's tragic death.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about coping with the NBA legend's tragic death.



