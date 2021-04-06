Hubert Davis to be officially introduced as UNC men's basketball coach Tuesday afternoon

Davis will speak publicly at 2 p.m. for the first time since he was named as Roy Williams' successor. You can watch the event live in the above video player.
Davis was one of Williams' top assistants. He was also a former Tar Heel player for the legendary Dean Smith.
"I'm proud, thankful, humbled and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," Davis said in a recorded video Monday.
Davis is 50 years old. He has spent the last nine season as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels. He will be the first Black coach in the program's history.
WATCH: UNC students and fans react to hiring of Hubert Davis
"I love this university," Davis said in a statement. "I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next."
A native of Burke, Virginia, Davis was a first-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks. He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. Davis also spent time as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.
Hubert Davis and his wife, Leslie, have three children - Elijah, Bobbie Grace and Micah. Elijah will be playing basketball collegiately at the University of Lynchburg next season.
'An amazing coach to cover:' Mark Armstrong reflects on Roy Williams' legacy at UNC