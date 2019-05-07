Hurricanes begin Eastern Conference Finals in Boston

Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes will begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday in Boston.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Boston and Carolina will face each other in the postseason for the fifth time. The Bruins won three of the previous series, but Carolina won the most recent meeting in the 2009 conference semifinals when Scott Walker scored in overtime in Game 7.

Boston won the season series this year against Carolina 2-1, including an overtime victory.

Boston coach Bruce Sullivan said the Hurricanes are like a mix of hard-hitting Columbus and speedy Toronto, which the Bruins beat in the opening round.

"I think they're a little bit of both," Cassidy said. "Young team. (Defensemen) get up the ice. Flip goaltenders and didn't miss a beat. But we'll look at it a little closer starting (Tuesday). Obviously they've made it this far, they're a very good hockey club. I don't think you get this far by accident. So we'll have our hands full. But we're looking forward to it."

