Sports

Hurricanes, Bruins locked at 3-3 in double overtime

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov. (Gerry Broome)

TORONTO -- It took an additional day plus overtime for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins to decide Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series,

The teams had been scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Toronto, one of the NHL's two hubs but the game was postponed to 11 a.m. on Wednesday after the opening game in Toronto between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went to five overtime periods.

When the Canes and Bruins finally took the ice, there was more bonus hockey as the teams were locked 3-3 after regulation and heading to double overtime.

Joel Edmundson got the Canes going early, scoring at 13:02 of the first period but the Bruins tied it up in just over four minutes.

After Boston took a 2-1 lead in the second period, Brock McGinn got the Hurricanes level with an unassisted goal just 21 seconds later.

The Canes again responded to a deficit in the third period. David Krejci put the Bruins ahead less than a minute into the period but the Canes' Haydn Fleury answered with 9:49 left.

As for the earlier marathon, Tampa Bay eventually won 3-2 when Brayden Point scored at 10:27 during the fifth overtime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesstanley cupboston bruinscanadaespnnewsnhl
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football postponed until at least February in NC
COVID-19 LATEST: 4 Duke students out of 3,116 test positive
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form today
How NC ended up with 280k vials of unusable COVID-19 testing material
400 ECU students pack in to party despite COVID-19 threat
Unit collapses in 2-alarm fire at Durham townhome complex
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Show More
Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
The 411: A Blockbuster-themed Airbnb
Local Black women reflect on impact of Harris as VP nominee
WEATHER: Afternoon T-storms again in spots
More TOP STORIES News