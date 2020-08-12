Hurricanes, Bruins locked at 3-3 in double overtime

TORONTO -- It took an additional day plus overtime for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins to decide Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series,The teams had been scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Toronto, one of the NHL's two hubs but the game was postponed to 11 a.m. on Wednesday after the opening game in Toronto between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went to five overtime periods.When the Canes and Bruins finally took the ice, there was more bonus hockey as the teams were locked 3-3 after regulation and heading to double overtime.Joel Edmundson got the Canes going early, scoring at 13:02 of the first period but the Bruins tied it up in just over four minutes.After Boston took a 2-1 lead in the second period, Brock McGinn got the Hurricanes level with an unassisted goal just 21 seconds later.The Canes again responded to a deficit in the third period. David Krejci put the Bruins ahead less than a minute into the period but the Canes' Haydn Fleury answered with 9:49 left.As for the earlier marathon, Tampa Bay eventually won 3-2 when Brayden Point scored at 10:27 during the fifth overtime.