Hurricanes complete sweep defeating Islanders 5-2 in Stanley Cup Playoffs

19,495 in attendance tonight. A new franchise record. #TakeWarning — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 4, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have completed a series sweep defeating the New York Islanders 5-2 in game four of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.This is the first-ever sweep for the Canes in a seven-game series.The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders in the first two games in New York and kept the momentum going, winning two more games in Raleigh to close out the series.The Canes now move to the Eastern Conference Finals.