Carolina Hurricanes fall to Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime

MONTREAL -- Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.Phillip Danault, Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens. Montreal snapped a two-game skid despite giving up a 3-0 lead. Tomas Tatar had two assists. Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 4, when he won 5-4 in a shootout in New Jersey.Carey Price got the night off after playing 11 consecutive games. Haydn Fleury, Joel Edmundson and Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes, who forced overtime after being down 3-0.