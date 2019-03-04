Carolina Hurricanes host 8th annual Alumni Game

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes hosted their 8th annual Alumni Game on Sunday afternoon.Canes alumni players, along with 24 people who paid an entry fee to participate, split up into two teams to experience an NHL-like game at PNC Arena.All proceeds from the event went straight to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.For the game, Rod Brind'Amour turned in his suit coat for a jersey."I don't get to be around the guys I played with very often in a real relaxed setting," he said. "Back in the day, we played together and it was intense. This was all fun and I enjoyed it."Former Hurricane Bryan Bickell didn't spend much time with the Canes before being forced to retire due to multiple sclerosis in 2017. The impact Carolina had on his life is why he said he plays in the Alumni Game."The impact in my life was something special. It was a big tragedy that happened for myself," Bickell said. "Carolina, they supported me in many different ways, and I have to support and come to this every year if they keep on giving me the call.""It's about the only time that you just kind of can think about something else...and now we're right back figuring out how to win coming up on Tuesday," Brind'Amour said. "At the end of the day it's a good cause. We are raising some money and we're having fun."The event was free with an option to donate cash to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.During the second intermission, fans had a chance to chuck a puck onto the ice. The fan whose puck landed on or closest to the center ice dot won an autographed jersey signed by the 2018-19 Hurricanes, tickets to the game on Thursday, March 21, and a post game meet and greet.