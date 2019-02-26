SPORTS

Hurricanes in the running to host a hockey game inside Carter-Finley

EMBED </>More Videos

Canes owner Tom Dundon tells Bridget Condon he's hopeful for a hockey game in Carter-Finley Stadium.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tom Dundon told ABC11 that the Carolina Hurricanes have not officially been given the go-ahead to host a hockey game inside Carter-Finley Stadium but there's good momentum.

"We don't have it yet. We are in the running," Dundon said.

Talk about a game inside the NC State football facility surfaced Tuesday morning when a picture was posted on Twitter with cones in the shape of an ice rink on the stadium field.

If given the approval from NC State, the Carolina Hurricanes would hope to incorporate the game into the 2020-2021 season.

"Absolutely. We are close," said Dundon. "I am very optimistic but it's not done, but I think we feel pretty strongly that it's going to happen in this town. Obviously, there are a lot of logistics you have to work out but we feel pretty good about our chances.



"This year is already over, next year is already planned, so your best case would be the following season," he added.
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricaneshockeyNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
