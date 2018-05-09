SPORTS

Hurricanes introduce new head coach Rod Brind'Amour

EMBED </>More Videos

Rod Brind'Amour is officially introduced as the Hurricanes new head coach. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The captain of the Hurricanes' 2006 Cup-winning team has his first head coaching job in the NHL, taking the next step in a career arc that during the past 18 years has brought him from team leader all the way up the coaching ladder - and all with Carolina.

" I know it's a huge opportunity and a huge challenge, but it's one that I feel real confident I can do." Rod Brind'Amour said as he was officially introduced as the Hurricanes new head coach on Wednesday.

"It's a job, but it's not," Brind'Amour said. "It means more to me."

The Hurricanes gave Brind'Amour a three-year contract, with team owner Tom Dundon declining to discuss the financial terms. But Dundon did praise Brind'Amour for his willingness to put his reputation on the line while trying to things around. Carolina hasn't made the playoffs since 2009, a nine-year drought that ranks among the longest in NHL history.

"He didn't need the job," Dundon said. "He's got a good life here, he's well respected and the risk that he's taking with his reputation and his legacy is real."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Mark Armstrong chats one-on-one with new Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour.



The Hurricanes have changed coaches three times and general managers twice since their last postseason appearance. Another of the franchise's greats - Hall of Fame player Ron Francis, like Brind'Amour a former team captain - was stripped of the GM's job during the season and last week had his contract terminated.

Brind'Amour said Dundon and team president Don Waddell, who also added the title of general manager during the shake-up, have "high expectations, which is huge.

"For whatever reason, our expectations have fallen a little bit here, and we need to raise those," he added.

He also wants to raise the effort level from the players, pledging to push them in much the same way he pushed his teammates during his time as team captain.

"We have a lot of guys in that room that need to give more," he said. "I think there's more there. ... They didn't produce the way they could produce. ... We're going to demand more from our players, at the end of the day, and I think they want that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Hurricaneshockeyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News