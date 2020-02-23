Sports

Zamboni driver backstops Hurricanes to an improbable win, 6-3

TORONTO (WTVD) -- In an unprecedented turn of events, the Carolina Hurricanes had no choice but to put their emergency goalie on the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Forty-two-year-old David Ayres, who drives the Zamboni for the Leafs and works as a maintenance man at another Toronto arena, came into face the franchise he works for late in the second period.



Both Canes goalies left the game with injuries forcing head coach Rod Brind'Amour to go with Ayers.

James Reimer started and was run into in the first period by Jaccob Slavin who was pushed from behind by a Toronto player. Reimer finished the period before giving way to Petr Mrazek.

In the second period, Mrazek went out to play a puck along the boards and was clobbered by Toronto center Frederik Gauthier. He had to leave the game forcing Ayers into action.

The Canes scored on the ensuing power play giving Ayers a 4-1 lead.

The Leafs quickly put two past Ayers cutting the lead to 4-3 in less than two minutes. Ayers didn't give up another from that point on.

Carolina got two more goals in the third period for a historic 6-3 win.
