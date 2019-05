Awesome scene as the Hurricanes salute their fans and get a loud, thankful ovation back. pic.twitter.com/vXBStjg9q4 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 17, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes season has come to an end after a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins in the fourth game of the Eastern Conference Final.The Canes entered the series against the Bruins on a hot streak but were unable to pull out a win in each of the four games.This was the longest playoff streak for Carolina since 2009.The Bruins will now get an extended break before the Stanley Cup Finals.