WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a double-overtime nail-biter in the final game of the first-round series.The series was tied 3-3 before the neck and neck battle in game seven.Until Wednesday night's game, the Hurricanes did not win a playoff game in Washington D.C.The Carolina Hurricanes will now move on to the second round of the NHL Playoffs.