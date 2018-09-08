SERENA WILLIAMS

'I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose': Serena Williams spars with umpire over U.S. Open penalty

Serena Williams will play first-time finalist Naomi Osaka of Japan on Saturday with a chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK --
Serena Williams responded to a code violation for coaching by telling the chair umpire that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.



Williams was given the violation by Carlos Ramos of Portugal in the second game of the second set while Naomi Osaka was serving.

Williams approached the chair and told Ramos that she was not being coached but rather being given a thumbs up from her box, which she said she not have been a violation.

"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose," she told Ramos.

Williams was ultimately given three code violations by Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Williams 6-2, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
