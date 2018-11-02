SPORTS

ABC11 Game of the Week: Wake Forest at Heritage

EMBED </>More Videos

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In the ABC11 Game of the Week, Wake Forest High heads to Heritage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportshigh school footballfootballgame of the weekfriday night footballWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Welcome, college basketball fans, to the Zion Williamson Show
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Coyotes, Hurricanes both off to strong starts
ACC trailblazer, NC State legend honored on campus
More Sports
Top Stories
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
First annual Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Show More
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
More News