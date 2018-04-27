SPORTS

Injured Steelers LB Shazier makes surprise pick at draft

Ryan Shazier, left, and his wife Michelle, right, stand with commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection in the first round of the NFL football draft (Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ARLINGTON, Texas --
Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier limped slowly onto the stage at the NFL draft and announced Pittsburgh's first-round pick less than five months after a spine injury.

Shazier's appearance Thursday night was a surprise.

"That's a huge lift not only for him but for us," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "To see where he has come from to where he is and knowing where he might be able to go, it's beyond inspirational."

The Pro Bowl linebacker has already been ruled out for 2018 while recovering from spine stabilization surgery that has put his career in jeopardy. Shazier had surgery Dec. 6, two days after getting hurt in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After getting on stage and being introduced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, fans inside AT&T Stadium gave Shazier strong applause. Shazier then called out the name of safety Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech, the 28th overall pick by the Steelers.



Edmunds' younger brother, linebacker Tremaine Edwards, also of Virginia Tech, was selected 16th overall by Buffalo. It's the first time brothers have gone in the first round of the same draft.

An Ohio State fan favorite, Shazier visited his alma mater's spring game two weeks ago and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd.

Shazier, an honorary captain of one of the squads, drove a golf cart to midfield and climbed out to stand briefly to fire up the crowd. He then embraced the other honorary captain, former Ohio State cornerback and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflnfl draftPittsburgh SteelersTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News