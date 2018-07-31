SPORTS

Jalek Felton speaks on camera for the first time since leaving UNC

EMBED </>More Videos

Jalek Felton speaks about his journey and the future after abrupt exit from UNC. (WTVD)

By
Jalek Felton says he had interest from South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, St. John's and others after deciding to leave North Carolina last winter. Felton was suspended by the school back in January of this year for reasons that have never been made officially public.

His initial hope after retaining a legal team was to have the suspension lifted and return to the team. That option never materialized and he decided to leave UNC a month later.

Speaking to ABC Columbia at a local summer league in South Carolina, Felton didn't want to get into any specifics about his situation at North Carolina, intimating that his conduct review with the school would not be resolved until at least January of next year.



Despite the college offers, Felton ultimately decided he couldn't afford to sit out a season to transfer elsewhere.

Instead, he's headed to Slovenia on Friday to start his pro career with Petrol Olimpija, the defending Slovenian champs. His goal, in his words, "join my uncle in the league next year."

Felton didn't seem to have any residual bitterness toward UNC; in fact, he spoke of going through this darkness and hoping that his experiences will prevent his younger relatives from similar situations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballu.s. & worldChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former NC State star apologizes for past Twitter language
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
Panthers CB Ross Cockrell to have surgery to repair broken left tibia, fibula
Redskins D.J. Swearinger thinks new rule is killing football
More Sports
Top Stories
Cary firefighters respond to two house fires on stormy evening
Parents charged in death of 7-month-old left in hot car in Raleigh last month
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
NC homeowners forced to live with bat colonies
Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains
Big honor for Durham's The Lakewood Restaurant, days after sudden shutdown
Senior residents forced out as Raleigh apartments sold
Raleigh business says design stolen and sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Show More
The shocking history of child car seats
Manager shocked after Eventbrite listing invites people to sex party at Raleigh hotel
Keto Living: Local woman who lost 100 pounds pens second book
Bear rips into NC man's vintage sports car to get a pack of cookies
Wake Forest restaurant helps raise money for teen battling cancer
More News