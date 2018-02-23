SPORTS

Jay Bilas talks NCAA basketball investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

ESPN's college basketball analyst Jay Bilas speaks to ABC11 about the NCAA basketball investigation.

On Friday, ABC11 spoke with ESPN's college basketball analyst Jay Bilas about the recent reports regarding the NCAA basketball investigation.

Bilas spoke about the differences between current and former players who were included in the report and how those players would be reprimanded, or if they could be. He also spoke about the future of player compensations.

"I think it's an opportunity for the NCAA and the member institutions to have a meaningful dialogue discussion about whether these rules make sense," said Bilas. I don't think most people understand this, but in order for these not to be crimes, there need be no change in federal law; the only change would have to be NCAA rules. This is an issue of NCAA rules being broken."

Bilas went on to say that this not just a basketball issue, but a issue in sports in general, while mentioning his skepticism of the NCAA's amateurism rules.

"College sports can't pretend its not about money. This is a multi-billion dollar industry that's professional in every way," said Bilas.

RELATED: Duke, UNC, NC State named in federal NCAA basketball probe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News