SPORTS

J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALs

EMBED </>More Videos

JJ Watt debuts new shoes

TJ Parker
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt just released a pair of shoes this holiday season, with the money going toward the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Watt met a group of Navy SEAL widows in 2012, whom he says have become lifelong friends, and he wanted to do something to honor them.

Watt posted to social media Tuesday saying he wanted to create a shoe to honor the Navy SEAL community and do it as "authentically as possible," so he brought in a Navy SEAL to help design the shoe. It's called the JJ II Valor edition.

"This is what we came up with. As you see, it's nothing flashy, nothing crazy. It's just what he wanted and there's many details of this shoe that are special to me," said Watt in an Instagram video.



Watt said all of the proceeds from the sale of the shoes are going to the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation. And for every pair of JJ II Valor shoes purchased on Reebok's website, the shoe company will be donating a pair of the JJ II training shoes to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

You can find a pair for around $100 on the Reebok website.

SEE ALSO: J.J. Watt's new shoes represents his fight from his injuries

EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt's new shoes to represent his fight back from his injuries

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattshoesnavyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nylander leads Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Hurricanes
Mack Brown goes 'Longo' for an offensive coordinator
Steph Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
The best of the Power 5 conferences this season
More Sports
Top Stories
Overlooked DNA evidence allowed accused killer to remain free, DA says
Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
$5M worth of cocaine found in tractor-trailer in Johnston County
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in NC
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Tweet about 'wing-mom' getting date for son goes viral
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
Show More
Boy ditches Trump name over bullying at school
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night
Newest Wake school board member is 'thankful for the opportunity'
More News