SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School victims

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas --
As Santa Fe, Texas, mourns 10 lives lost in a school shooting, one prominent member of the Houston area community is reaching into his pockets to ease things for victims' families in the aftermath.

The Houston Texans confirmed Friday night that star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

Nine students and a teacher were reportedly shot and killed in the halls of the high school.

Earlier Friday, Watt tweeted in response to the killings with only two words.
READ MORE: Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston Texansjj wattSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Justin Timberlake dedicates Houston show to Santa Fe
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
'We are strong:' Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News