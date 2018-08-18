SPORTS

John Wall hosts 5th annual backpack giveaway in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
John Wall hosted his fifth annual backpack giveaway on Saturday at the Wake County Salvation Army.

Wall, who grew up in Raleigh, said he feels it's important to give back to the community where he was raised.


Around 1,000 backpacks were given to students filled with school supplies.
