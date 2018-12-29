Johnson, Maye, No. 14 UNC rout Davidson 82-60

Cameron Johnson scored 17 points, Luke Maye had 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 14 North Carolina beat Davidson 82-60 on Saturday.Kenny Williams added 12 points and Garrison Brooks had 11 to help the Tar Heels (9-3) bounce back from their 80-72 loss to No. 16 Kentucky on Dec. 22 - the first time since 2014 that North Carolina had three losses before Christmas.Freshman Nassir Little finished with 10 for UNC, which shot 44 percent, had just seven turnovers while pulling away in the final 27 minutes and led by 26 in winning its 10th in a row in the instate series.The Tar Heels closed the first half with a 20-4 run keyed by eight points from Johnson, then methodically stretched their lead into the 20s, going up 52-32 on Coby White's free throw with 15:29 remaining.Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Frampton scored 15 points to lead Davidson (9-4).The guard-reliant Wildcats have lost their last three games against Division I schools, all without leading scorer Kellen Grady. They shot a season-worst 30 percent and took a season-high 37 3-pointers, making just 26 percent of them - their second-worst percentage of the year.BIG PICTUREDavidson: The Wildcats continue to miss Grady, who averages a team-best 19.4 points but missed his fourth straight game with an injury. While they led for much of the first half, they simply didn't have enough scorers in his absence to keep up with the nation's fourth-most productive offense, which averages 92.3 points.North Carolina: The Tar Heels have been pretty good at putting their losses in the past. In their three games after defeats, the Tar Heels are 3-0 with none of them closer than 16 points and shooting percentages in the high 40s.UP NEXTDavidson: Hosts Duquesne on Jan. 5.North Carolina: Hosts Harvard on Wednesday night.