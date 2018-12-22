Johnson, Travis lead No. 19 Kentucky over No. 9 UNC, 80-72

Keldon Johnson scored 23 points, Reid Travis added 20, and No. 19 Kentucky beat ninth-ranked North Carolina 80-72 Saturday in a matchup between two of college basketball's winningest programs.Johnson scored 16 in the second half, helping the Wildcats (9-2) hold off the Tar Heels (8-3) in their first meeting since the 2017 NCAA South Regional final. North Carolina won that game on a last-second jumper by Luke Maye en route to its sixth national title.This time, Johnson came on strong down the stretch after Travis got off to a scorching start.Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the second half and made 4 of 7 from beyond the arc overall. Travis scored 16 as the Wildcats grabbed a 40-31 halftime lead.Tyler Herro scored 15. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and Kentucky won its second in a row since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 17 points. Maye scored 16 for the Tar Heels, who knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga one week earlier.It was the Tar Heels' first game since the school announced an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season for Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.Kentucky was leading 66-55 with just under eight minutes to go after Keldon Johnson nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.North Carolina then cut the lead to six, but two steals by Ashton Hagans helped bump it back up to 11. The first led to a 3 by PJ Washington, and Hagans then scored on a breakaway layup off another steal to make it 71-60 with 5:50 left.TIP-INSNorth Carolina: Coming off the win over Gonzaga, the Tar Heels fell short against another nonconference powerhouse.Kentucky: The Wildcats scored 20 points off 17 turnovers but struggled from 3-point range, making 9 of 26.UP NEXTNorth Carolina: Hosts Davidson on Dec. 29.Kentucky: Visits Louisville on Dec. 29.